TRAVIS COUNTY (KXAN) — As the June heat wave continues, 5,803 Pedernales Electric Cooperative (PEC) customers are without power in Travis County, Burnet County and Kimble County.

A PEC spokesperson tells KXAN that a transformer fire caused the outage. Technicians are on-site working to repair the issue.

The current estimated restoration time is 7:15 p.m., according to PEC.

Customers can visit the company’s website for updates.