More than 5,000 RRISD classrooms to receive ‘Stop the Bleed’ trauma kits

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS (KXAN) — Schools in the Round Rock Independent School District will receive thousands of new medical kits Friday to help faculty and staff better respond to trauma in the classroom.

New “Stop the Bleed” kits will be distributed to over 5,000 classrooms in the district. Additionally, numerous RRISD staff members have participated in “Stop the Bleed” training. The district is set to begin an initiative to have all teachers take the training.

The drop-offs for the kits will begin Friday, Nov. 15 at 9 a.m.

By Jan. 1, 2020 every school district must have a similar program in place thanks to the passing of House Bill 496, which requires school districts to have bleeding control stations on each of their campuses.

The bleeding control stations must be stored in easily accessible areas of the campus and security planning protocols must also include their use. Students in grade seven and higher will also receive training every year on how to use a bleeding control station.

