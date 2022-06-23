FLORENCE, Texas (Austin Business Journal) — A Dallas-based real estate developer has partnered with the owners of a winery and resort north of Austin to add more than 1,000 Tuscan-style luxury homes on the 600-acre scenic property in the Hill Country.

Since August 2021, representatives for Hoque Global LLC said they’ve been marketing and selling one-acre to three-acre estate home lots at a “brisk pace” at the Vineyard at Florence, a neighborhood modeled after the Italian countryside. It will spring up about 45 miles north of Austin near the northernmost end of Williamson County.

In total, the company has plans for 1,000-plus additional lots on the property, which also includes the vineyard, as well as a boutique hotel and restaurant. The full build out of the hospitality and residential portions of the development is expected to reach a $500 million investment, according to an April 28 announcement.

Read the full story in the Austin Business Journal.