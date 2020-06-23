More hikers getting lost and injured on Greenbelt, Austin-Travis County EMS says

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Since the beginning of June, Austin-Travis County EMS says it has responded to 17 call reporting people who are lost or hurt on the Greenbelt.

“It seems more people are venturing out and exploring our Greenbelt and that’s great. We just want everybody to be as safe as possible,” said EMS Captain Darren Noak.

The biggest challenge for first responders is when a hiker doesn’t know their location. It can lead to a delay in getting rescuers to the emergency.

“If you don’t know where you are, we don’t know where you are and it’s very difficult for us to find you,” said Noak.

He says look for trail markings, stay hydrated, keep track of how far you walked or hiked and make sure your phone is charged.

“We always have the ability to ping someone’s cell phone which gives us a good GPS location but it’s not always the most accurate,” Noak added.

As the summer heats up and more people start to venture outdoors, ATCEMS has put together a list of hiking safety tips to keep you safe.