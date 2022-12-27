AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS expanded its Nalaxone kit program Tuesday. Now, all seven district command trucks will have the rescue kits on board that medics can give out to people in the community.

“We have had tremendous success with our Naloxone Kit Program over the years, and we have both raw and anecdotal proof that these kits have absolutely saved lives,” said Division Chief Stephen White. “In October and November alone, our rescue kits successfully resuscitated 37 overdose patients before the arrival of first responders, which proves how important this initiative truly is.”

Community health paramedics have been distributing these for years, but now, more ATCEMS employees will have the kits on hand.

The nasal Naloxone spray in the kits can be administered by anyone. This is different than the paramedic-grade Naloxone all ATCEMS response units have.

In addition to the spray, the kits also include usage instructions, gloves, and information about the agency’s Buprenorphine Bridge Program – which helps get drug users into treatment programs and provides them daily withdrawal medications until they can get into a clinic.