Monday is the last day to register to vote for the Nov. election

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Monday is the last day to register to vote in the November election.
Early voting starts on October 21 and lasts until November 1. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5th.
There are 10 proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution on the upcoming ballot:
- Proposition 1 would loosen restrictions for municipal judges.
- Proposition 2 is a proposal to establish the Economically Distressed Areas Program, which according to a state analysis, provides financial assistance for projects to develop water and wastewater services in economically distressed areas where those services or facilities don’t meet minimum state standards.
- Proposition 3 would create a temporary property tax exemption for certain political subdivisions for property owners in areas declared by the governor as disaster areas.
- Proposition 4 would prohibit the imposition of an individual income tax.
- Proposition 5 would allocate 100% of the state’s sporting goods sales tax to state parks.
- Proposition 6 would allow the state to increase the maximum bond amount authorized for the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas by $3 billion.
- Proposition 7 would double the funding the land board can transfer from the permanent fund to the available school fund each year.
- Proposition 8 would create a flood infrastructure fund to allow the Texas Water Development Board to pay for drainage, flood mitigation, and flood control projects.
- Proposition 9 would allow the state to exempt precious metals held in a depository from being taxed as property.
- Proposition 10 would make it easier for law enforcement animals to be transferred to their handlers after the animals retire.