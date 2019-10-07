Monday is the last day to register to vote for the Nov. election

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Monday is the last day to register to vote in the November election.

Early voting starts on October 21 and lasts until November 1. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5th.

There are 10 proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution on the upcoming ballot:

