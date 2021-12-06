MISSING: Police need help locating 85 year-old with cognitive impairment

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is asking for help locating an 85 year-old man with a cognitive impairment who has been missing since Dec. 3.
APD says Corinthus Wilson was last seen at 5:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of Tannehill Lane in Austin. He was driving a white 1996 Buick Regal with Texas license plate DBP 0169.
Corinthus is described as:
- Black male
- 5’11” in height
- 230 pounds in weight
- black and grey hair
- brown eyes
Due to his condition, police believe him to be a threat to his own health and safety.
If you have any information, you’re asked to call APD at (512) 974-5250.