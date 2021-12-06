MISSING: Police need help locating 85 year-old with cognitive impairment

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is asking for help locating an 85 year-old man with a cognitive impairment who has been missing since Dec. 3.

APD says Corinthus Wilson was last seen at 5:30 p.m. in the 4900 block of Tannehill Lane in Austin. He was driving a white 1996 Buick Regal with Texas license plate DBP 0169.

An example of the Buck Regal believed to be driven by Corinthus Wilson (APD photo)

Corinthus is described as:

Black male

5’11” in height

230 pounds in weight

black and grey hair

brown eyes

Due to his condition, police believe him to be a threat to his own health and safety.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call APD at (512) 974-5250.