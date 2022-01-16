Missing Jason Landry: What Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office hopes release of new evidence will do

A photo from the body camera footage of a Texas Highway Patrol trooper who responded to where Jason Landry’s car was found totaled in December 2020. (Photo: Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office)

CALDWELL COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — More than one year since Texas State student Jason Landry disappeared, the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is releasing new evidence in the case.

And they’re hoping it will catch the attention of the office of Attorney General Ken Paxton.

A call log, more than an hour of body camera footage from responding law enforcement, cell phone videos taken by Landry’s father, Kent, and a screen-recorded FaceTime call with Jason are among the items newly released this week.

Landry’s abandoned car was found totaled Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 near Luling. Evidence showed the 21-year-old was in a crash near 2365 Salt Flat Road, and investigators believe he may have tried to overcorrect his turn on the gravel road — which led him to spin off the roadway.

An investigation has revealed he was on his way to the Missouri City, Texas area to visit his parents, but the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office says a volunteer firefighter in the area discovered his car and his belongings spread out across the road.

The only signs of Landry were his clothes on the road and a backpack with his personal things, along with some marijuana in a prescription bottle.

The responding Texas Highway Patrol Trooper can be heard on his body camera footage saying to his mom that he was believed to be under the influence of something when the crash happened.

The body camera footage also revealed Texas State University representatives told the trooper that Landry was enrolled just in online classes, though he lived in San Marcos.

Since that night, Landry’s parents have held out hope to find their son. KXAN reached out to Landry’s parents for this story but have not heard back.

Now that investigators have gained access to most of Landry’s phone and computer data, they’re revealing more about the moments leading up to his disappearance.

That call log shows facetime and voice calls Landry made before and calls he received after his disappearance. Also in the evidence package released by the sheriff’s office are cell phone videos Landry’s father took when he visited the scene of where his son’s car was found.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office says they’re expecting to meet with AG Paxton’s Office in the coming weeks to request their assistance with the case.

“We are hopeful that the Texas Attorney General’s Office newly-formed missing persons unit agrees to take this case on,” said an email from the sheriff’s office sent to media.

AG Paxton announced the formation of the unit in October 2021.

KXAN has reached out to the attorney general’s office regarding Landry’s case and will update this story when we hear back.