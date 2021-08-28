MISSING: 85 year-old man with severe medical condition last seen Friday

Local

by: , KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police Department is asking for help tracking down a missing 85-year-old man.

Police say James Vargas was last seen Friday morning near his home on Abilene Trail, wearing an olive-colored army fleece shirt and blue jeans.

He was driving a white Toyota Yaris with the California license plate 6SP W780.

Mr. Vargas is described as a 5’10” Hispanic Man with brown eyes and brown hair. APD says he has a severe medical condition — and there’s concern about his immediate welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss