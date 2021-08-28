MISSING: 85 year-old man with severe medical condition last seen Friday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police Department is asking for help tracking down a missing 85-year-old man.

Police say James Vargas was last seen Friday morning near his home on Abilene Trail, wearing an olive-colored army fleece shirt and blue jeans.

He was driving a white Toyota Yaris with the California license plate 6SP W780.

Mr. Vargas is described as a 5’10” Hispanic Man with brown eyes and brown hair. APD says he has a severe medical condition — and there’s concern about his immediate welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.