MISSING: 74-year-old woman last seen at northeast Austin H-E-B on Friday afternoon

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are asking for the public’s help locating a 74-year-old woman who has been missing since Friday afternoon.

According to the Austin Police Department, Lillie Jackson Decuire, was last seen walking away from the gas pumps at the H-E-B located at 500 Canyon Ridge Drive, in northeast Austin, around 3:30 p.m. June 5.

Due to her age and medical conditions, police are concerned for her safety.

Lillie is describded as a Black female, about 5’1″ in height and 275 pounds in weight, with balding/black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a mid-length purple dress and black/brown leopard-print slippers.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911.