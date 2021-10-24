MISSING: 72 year-old with cognitive impairment last seen in SW Austin

Charles Younger (APD)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are asking for the public’s help finding a 72 year-old man who was last seen at 9:30 p.m. Saturday in southwest Austin. Due to a cognitive impairment, he’s believed to be a danger to his own health and safety.

Austin Police Department reports Charles Younger was last seen at his apartment in the 9300 block of East U.S. Highway 290. Younger is described as a Black male, 6’4″ in height, around 220 pounds. He has gray or partially gray hair and a goatee.

He was last seen wearing a red and white shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. He was carrying a red HEB bag.

If you have any information, call 9-1-1 immediately.

