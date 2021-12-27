MISSING: 70 year-old man last seen in east Austin

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Leslie Lee Barefield (APD Photo)

Leslie Lee Barefield (APD Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 70 year-old man who’s been missing since Sunday morning. Due to a medical condition, he’s believed to be in danger.

Police said Leslie Lee Barefield was last seen around 9 a.m. Sunday at his home in the 5400 block of Darlington Lane in east Austin. APD said Barefield uses a breathing machine daily.

He’s described as:

  • Black man
  • 185 pounds
  • Gray hair
  • Brown eyes
  • Last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt, blue jeans and a baseball cap

If you have any information or have seen him, you’re asked to call 911 or Austin Police at (512) 974-5250.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

Trending Stories

Don't Miss