MISSING: 68 year-old with cognitive impairment last seen in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are asking for the public’s help locating a 68-year-old man with cognitive impairment who was last seen Wednesday morning.

Austin Police Department says James Burtis has been missing since 11 a.m. Nov. 10. He was last seen at the 1800 block of 51st St. in east Austin. Due to his condition, he’s believed to be a danger to his own health and safety.

He’s described as:

white

6’3″ in height

about 160 pounds

gray hair

brown eyes

last seen wearing a black T-shirt, red Nike shorts, red socks and black tennis shoes

If you have any information or have seen him, you’re asked to call APD at (512) 974-0911.