Milam County Sheriff Chris White steps down

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KWKT) — Milam County Sheriff Chris White has stepped down for personal reasons.

Chief Deputy Mike Clore confirmed White made the announcement Monday afternoon, and that it was effective immediately.

Clore will take over the sheriff’s duties until the Milam County Commissioners Court meets on March 8. They are expected to make a decision on how to proceed at that time.

White was the chief deputy in July 2018, when Sheriff David Greene died. Commissioners picked White to replace him. The following November, White ran for the position unopposed.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Tracking the Coronavirus

Coronavirus Cases Tracker

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Live Blogs

Trending Stories

Don't Miss