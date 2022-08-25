LOCKHART, Texas (Austin Business Journal) — Nearly a year after Central Texas was announced as the site for a “once-in-a-generation” semiconductor factory, another one is being planned for the region.

In documents made public Aug. 24, Boise, Idaho-based Micron Technology Inc. revealed publicly for the first time it could build a massive, eight-phased fabrication facility near Lockhart, a city about 35 miles southeast of Austin with a population of roughly 15,000 and a reputation as the barbecue capital of Texas.

Dubbed “Project Evergreen,” the project has a minimum qualified investment of at least $80 billion. Incentives applications also pledge at least 80 jobs, although that represents the minimum required through the state’s Chapter 313 program. If the company proceeds with the project, the job total would likely be much higher.

