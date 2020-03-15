Mexican restaurant in Buda completely destroyed by ‘heavy fire’ overnight

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — A Mexican restaurant in Buda was completely destroyed by a fire that broke out late on Saturday night.

The Buda Fire Department said Helen’s Casa Alde on Main Street is considered a total loss due to damage from the blaze.

Firefighters were called to reports of heavy smoke and fire coming from the roof of commercial buildings at 11:27 p.m.

On arrival they found heavy fire coming from the roof of the restaurant.

The fire was contained to Helen’s Casa Alde and did not spread to any neighboring businesses. By 12:44 a.m., crews from Buda and Kyle had extinguished the flames.

The fire department said the blaze burnt through the pier and beam floor. Parts of the floor had to be removed to extinguish flames that had spread below the wooden floor.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.