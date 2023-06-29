WASHINGTON (KXAN) – The Department of Transportation announced Wednesday the Biden Administration awarded $97.2 million from a grant program to six different infrastructure projects across Texas. Two of those projects are in Central Texas.

$22.9 million from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity or RAISE grant program will fund the design and construction of a commercial truck parking plaza on the northwest side of SH 130 and SH 80 intersection in Caldwell County.

According to the fact sheet provided by the department, the plaza will include approximately 20 short-term and 100 long-term truck parking spaces, entry/ exit gate control, lighting, fencing, a rest stop with restrooms and showers, and amenities, all with 24-hour monitored security.

The department said the plaza would “provide safe parking for drivers and help reduce crashes and fatalities involving trucks parked in unauthorized locations due to lack of options.”

KXAN Investigator Mike Rush previously reported on the lack on parking for truck drivers.

Of the grant money, $18 million will fund improvements to the MetroRail system in Austin.

According to the Transportation Department fact sheet, the money would go to the design, engineering, and construction of double tracks along the existing Red Line. The project also includes a “second station platform at Plaza Saltillo, signalization, positive train control modifications, safer railroad crossings at five locations, construction of new active transportation infrastructure between Chicon and Pedernales Streets, and the reconfiguration of 5th Street.”

The department said the project reduces greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution, increases the affordability of transportation options, reduces dependence on vehicles and promotes long-term growth.

Capital Metro President and CEO Dottie Watkins welcomed the grant money in a statement issued on social media Wednesday afternoon, saying the grant will “help us make great strides to connect our community even more with the Red Line and through better bike trail coordination around Central Texas.”

The remaining four Texas projects being funded by 2023 RAISE money are:

$6.4 million for Five Mile Creek Trail in Dallas

$4.8 million for the Smart Corridor Network Plan in Waco

$25 million for DART Cotton Belt /Silver Line Rail Shared-Use Trail in Dallas and Plano

$20 million for the East Lancaster Avenue complete streets and Transit Technology Project in Fort Worth

The Transportation Department said Wednesday it awarded more than $2.2 billion in RAISE discretionary grant program funds to 162 different infrastructure projects across the country.

Half of the fiscal 2023 RAISE grant program funds goes to rural areas and the other half to urban areas, according to the DOT.

The department said it got $15 billion in requests for the $2.26 billion available in RAISE funds.