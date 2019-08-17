Metro Rail construction causes delays in Cedar Park over the weekend

Local

CEDAR PARK (KXAN) — Construction on the railroad crossing at Whitestone Boulevard in Cedar Park will close a portion of Ranch to Market Road 1431 between U.S. Highway 183 and Discovery Boulevard through Sunday.

Major improvements are being implemented along the Metro Rail including a federally mandated Positive Train Control system.

Westbound traffic along Discovery Boulevard will be reduced to one lane and will U-turn to provide access to businesses. Significant delays in the area are expected and the road is expected to reopen on Monday at 4 a.m.

Updates will be shared on the city of Cedar Park website.

