Messaging changes surrounding Austin playgrounds, skateparks as people use them despite closures

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect that while Austin playgrounds, pavilions and skateparks are closed, the city park’s department has changed its messaging surrounding them.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin playgrounds, pavilions and skateparks have been closed for public use because of the pandemic, but in light of some people still using them, the Austin Parks and Recreation Department is changing its messaging.

In a memo to Austin City Council, the Austin Parks and Recreation Department wrote “Based upon the most recent evaluation, it has been determined that activities like playground usage, skate park usage and pavilion usage likely present a risk; however, the direct correlation between usage

and virus spread has not been established. The community engages in these activities despite the

existing closures.”

It said it planned to take an “alternative approach to messaging” and would replace its current closure signage with signs telling visitors the risk of using park amenities as the city continues to experience coronavirus cases.

The signs will also suggest those who choose to use park amenities to follow COVID-19 guidelines, such as social distancing.

In the memo, PARD said it regularly met with Austin Public Health throughout the pandemic to discuss risk and factors of opening park amenities and facilities in stages. Factors include positivity rates, ICU/ ventilator usage trends, hospitalizations and current modeling predictions.

Austin Public Health said it observed a tie between athletics and transmitting the virus. Two weeks ago, Eanes Independent School District suspended all football practice in its Westlake football program for a week after the program identified four positive coronavirus cases among its staff and students.

PARD determined it will continue to not have its sports programs such as softball due to the tie between athletics and transmitting the virus. its facilities for leagues and tournaments will continue to be closed, according to its website.

PARD has been modifying park and recreation operations since it first closed parks on Fourth of July weekend to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Since then, PARD has been slowly re-opening some park amenities and facilities, but with COVID-19 safety protocols.

PARD said if the situation start to worsen, it will go back to restricting access or closing parking amenities and facilities per Austin Public Health recommendation.