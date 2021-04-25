Memorial services honoring Austin shooting victims begin Sunday

WACO, Texas (KXAN) — It’s been one week since the heart-shattering triple homicide at the Arboretum in Northwest Austin.

Memorial services for 35-year-old Amanda Broderick, and her 18-year-old daughter Alyssa Broderick began on Sunday, April 25.

Friends and family had the opportunity from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Oakcrest Funeral Home in Waco to view Amanda and Alyssa one last time.

On Monday, April 26, funeral services will be held for the mother and daughter at Oakcrest at noon.

A viewing for Alyssa’s boyfriend, Willie Moses Simmons III will be on Monday as well, at the Elgin Funeral Home. The family will accept visitors from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Simmons’ funeral services will be at 11am on Tuesday at Greater Mount Zion Baptist Church of Austin.

Police arrested Amanda’s ex-husband and a former Travis County Sheriff’s Office Detective, Stephen Broderick on Monday morning.

He’s accused of intentionally crashing into her car before shooting and killing the three.

