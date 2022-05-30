BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — As part of honoring our nation’s fallen soldiers on Memorial Day, folks in downtown Buda were treated to a flyover Monday.

World War II-era planes from the Central Texas Wing of the Commemorative Air Force soared over Buda City Hall coming from Bastrop, and then the planes passed over downtown. The planes did a flyover above the Bastrop Fairview Cemetery and Kyle earlier in the day.

The Central Texas Wing of the Commemorative Air Force flew C45 and T6 planes over the towns.

The cities of Buda, Kyle and Bastrop along with the Memorial Miniature Golf and WWII Museum sponsored the event.