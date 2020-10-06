Memo: Austin police officer suspended for showing bias on April call

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin Police Department officer was suspended for showing bias toward a man during a call earlier this year, speaking badly of the man’s wife, and using poor judgement when instructing an officer-in-training.

According to an APD memo, Chief Brian Manley suspended Officer Jason Denney for 15 days on Monday. His suspension will last through Oct. 20.

The memo talks about an April 8 call for a disturbance on East Oltorf Street and Burton Drive that Denney responded to. Two men were interviewed, and no arrests were made.

The memo said one of the men, identified as “Mr. M,” went on to file a complaint about Denney, alleging Denney “has a bias against him, mistreated him, intimidated him, and used profanity during this encounter.”

Internal Affairs reviewed body cam footage, which showed that Mr. M had initiated the 911 call.

The memo said Denney and Mr. M knew each other from previous encounters, and when Denney showed up at the scene, Mr. M requested to speak to a different officer. Body cam footage showed Denney saying, “he always wants to talk to a supervisor, he’s nuts,” according to the memo.

The memo also said Denney told the second man involved that Mr. M was an “[expletive] liar.” Denney then went on to tell the second man how to file charges against Mr. M.

When Denney spoke with a second officer on scene, who was in training, the memo said he made a distasteful comment about Mr. M’s wife. And when later discussing how the call went with the officer-in-training in the patrol car, Denney was captured saying, “So? It’s a, it’s a [expletive] car, they’ll move for a car…. Plus, we’re the [expletive] police, make ’em [expletive] move,” the memo said.

In an interview with Internal Affairs, the memo said Denney “indicated that he did not violate any APD General Orders and took virtually no responsibility for his actions and/or statements.”

The memo also said Denney, “needlessly brought up Mr. M’s wife in a disparaging manner to the probationary officer.”

In conclusion, the memo found Denney had “demonstrated his bias toward Mr. M” during the call and his actions did not line up with APD’s goals to be professional and courteous and treat people with sincerity and fairness.