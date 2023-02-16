AUSTIN (KXAN) — Flag football is one of the fastest-growing sports in America.

So much so that several colleges across the country are offering scholarships for female flag football teams.

Currently, there are 19 NAIA colleges with female flag football programs.

In Austin, one girl has made history as the first female flag football athlete to participate in a signing day ceremony.

McNeil High senior Trinity Hutchins recently put pen to paper, signing her letter of intent to play for Life University in Marietta, Georgia this fall.

“Me experiencing this is like the best feeling ever,” she said.

Even though flag football isn’t played competitively at McNeil High School, Hutchins was granted an invitation to celebrate her signing day with the other Maverick athletes.

Her mother, Katrina Hutchins, said this special moment has been many years in the making.

“Once Trinity realized she could play in college and take it to the next level, she turned it on one hundred percent,” Hutchins said. “She was a beast from the beginning, she played with the boys and competed against them and even excelled against them.”

Since the age of seven, Trinity has been pursuing her passion on the gridiron.

“Ever since I stepped foot on that field, I fell in love ever since,” she said.

Over the past few years, the 17-year-old has starred for the Texas Fury — an all-girls travel team based in Austin.

Jason Klam is the director of the organization, which has a wide variety of flag football teams for girls ages 10-18.

He was also in attendance at Hutchins’s signing day ceremony at McNeil High.

“This is a great opportunity for the rest of Texas to see that flag football is not only an upcoming sport but you also you can receive a college scholarship,” Klam said.

As Hutchins gets geared up to become a college athlete, she hopes to provide inspiration for girls.

“I’m one of the first females to ever actually play flag football in college, so hopefully little girls can look up to me and want to play the sport, try out and get better over the years,” she concluded.

Hutchins’ travel team traveled to Las Vegas, competing in the NFL FLAG Championships at the Pro Bowl Games.

Her 17U Texas Furry squad battled against the top female flag football teams in the country, finishing in third place overall.