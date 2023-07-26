WASHINGTON (KXAN) – The Department of Labor said Tuesday investigators found four McDonald’s franchise locations in the Austin area committed child labor violations.

Investigators with the department’s Wage and Hour Division found violations at locations operated by Marwen & Son in Cedar Park, Georgetown and Leander, according to the Labor Department’s announcement.

The Labor Department said investigators found the company employed 10 minors, 14- to 15-years-old, to work hours longer and later than permitted.

According to the department, investigators also learned the employer allowed seven children to operate a manual deep fryer and oven, and two of the seven were allowed to use a trash compactor. Those are jobs which the department said are prohibited or considered hazardous for young workers. The department said it penalized Marwen & Son $21,466 for the violations.

In Louisiana, the department said investigators discovered franchise owner CLB Investments employed 72 workers, 14- and 15-years-old, to work longer and later than the law permits at 12 McDonald’s locations in Kenner, Jefferson, Metairie and New Orleans. Investigators found the employer allowed three children to operate manual deep fryers, which according to the department, is a task prohibited for employees under age 16. The department said it penalized CLB Investments $56,106.

“Employers must never jeopardize the safety and well-being of young workers or interfere with their education,” said Wage and Hour Division Regional Administrator Betty Campbell. “While learning new skills in the workforce is an important part of growing up, an employer’s first obligation is to make sure minor-aged children are protected from potential workplace hazards.”

“These reports do not reflect the high standards we have for every McDonald’s restaurant,” said Tiffanie Boyd, Chief People Officer at McDonald’s USA. “We’re more focused than ever on building a people-first culture that offers a safe work environment for all employees, whether it’s your first job or you’re building a career at McDonald’s. We take this issue seriously and are committed to ensuring our franchisees have the resources they need to maintain compliance with all U.S. labor laws,” Boyd said.