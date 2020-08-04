Mays Fire in San Saba County now covers 9,500 acres

Photo of the Mays Fire in San Saba County on Aug. 8 (Texas A&M Forest Service Photo)

SAN SABA COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas A&M Forest Service is working hard to contain a San Saba County wildfire spanning 9,500 acres.

According to the agency, their crews were asked to help with the fire on Aug. 2. At that point, it was estimated to be 1,000 acres and 0% contained.

“The fire is extremely active and moving in rough, rocky terrain,” Forest Service said on Aug. 2.

Just two days later, the same fire is now more than nine times its original size.

On Tuesday, Texas A&M Forest Service says the fire is an estimated 9,500 acres and 50% contained.

Forest Service says crews will be directing burn-out operations Tuesday afternoon, while continuing to construct and reinforce containment lines. Aviation resources have also helped out with the process, Forest Service says.

The fire sits west of County Road 310, near the county line between San Saba and McCulloch Counties, according to Texas A&M Forest Service.

Texas A&M Forest Service says significant fire potential will be high in the Rolling Plains, Western Hill County and Eastern Hill County — where San Saba County is located — by Wednesday and Thursday of this week.