Mayor halts City Council meeting as tempers flare in Cedar Park

CEDAR PARK (KXAN) — Controversy from Leander continues to spill into neighboring Cedar Park as tempers surged at a city council meeting Thursday night.

Many residents turned out to the city council meeting to criticize their local leaders for protesting the Drag Queen Story Time event in Leander.

“These councilmen are embarrassing and damaging our city,” Cedar Park resident Christine Acheson said. “You are not in office to regulate an individual’s souls or religious beliefs.”

Councilman Tim Kelly called for more civility and said he wanted to try to limit public comments to only those people from Cedar Park. He said many of the people who turned out to speak and criticize him and other council members are from Austin and don’t actually live in Cedar Park.

Fellow council member Anne Duffy criticized that as hypocritical. She said Kelly once was critical of her on social media when she didn’t think a Houston resident should be speaking at Cedar Park City Council. That sparked a fiery exchange.

Tim Kelly: “What about the civility piece when you sit up here and you say, you actually twist what I said when it’s in writing right there and it wasn’t a slam on you. So where’s the civility there? Where’s the civility when you attack a citizen.”

Anne Duffy: “I didn’t attack a citizen.”

Kelly: “You did! And the mayor wouldn’t even stop it.”

Duffy: “He had slandered me in public to my friends.”

Kelly: “Hey, we’re up here an we take it right? No. We’re up here and we take it right?”

Mayor Corbin Van Arsdale: “A 10-minute recess until 10 o’clock.”

The live feed of the meeting cuts off right as Mayor Corbin Van Arsdale’s gavel came down with Kelly and Duffy continuing to fight.

Cedar Park City Council is set to reconvene on Thursday, Oct. 3.