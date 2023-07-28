Plan for tens of millions of square feet could end up being Central Texas' largest-ever development — on site about 7 times larger than Austin airport

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Dallas-based developer has finally revealed its massive plans for the roughly 31,000-acre former Alcoa aluminum plant in Milam County, northeast of Austin.

Roughly a year and a half after an entity connected to Xebec Holdings LLC purchased the property in Rockdale for roughly $240 million, the company said July 26 that it plans to develop 3,300 of those acres into up to 50 million square feet of industrial space for what it’s calling the Advanced Manufacturing and Logistics Campus.

The site — once marketed as Sandow Lakes Ranch, and pitched as a long-shot bid for Amazon’s HQ2 — was purchased in November 2021 by SLR Property 1 LP, which is tied to Xebec. The land stretches across Milam and Lee counties and is located about 15 miles east of Taylor, where Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. is building a multibillion-dollar computer chip factory.