Massive Amazon warehouse advances just outside Austin

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (Austin Business Journal) — A massive 3.8 million-square-foot Amazon.com Inc. distribution facility proposed in Pflugerville passed one of its first hurdles Jan. 14, despite several residents speaking out against the project.

The Pflugerville City Council unanimously approved on first reading the rezoning of 94 acres of agricultural property at 2000 E. Pecan St., less than a mile from State Highway 130, to allow for the industrial development. The property is being rezoned from agriculture/development reserve to planned unit development for what’s dubbed Project Charm in city documents.

Amazon Austin delivery center. (credit Paul Thompson/ABJ)

A source with direct knowledge of the project confirmed to Austin Business Journal in December that the proposed distribution center is for Amazon. Public officials have declined to name the business behind Project Charm, citing non-disclosure agreements, but many of the companies involved have built or are working on Amazon distribution facilities around the country. That includes the developer, Seefried Industrial Properties Inc.

