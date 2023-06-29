AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Highland Lakes are popular spots for boaters, but drought and periodic floods can sometimes make things tricky.

Boat ramps are often closed if the water level drops too low, and lakes are often closed to recreational boaters during severe floods, according to the Lower Colorado River Authority.

Here’s a look at which public boat ramps are currently open.

Lake Travis

Currently, only two boat ramps are open: Mansfield Dam and Tournament Point at Pace Bend Park. The Mansfield Dam ramp will close on June 30 due to low water levels.

All other ramps are currently closed due to low water levels.

Inks Lake, Lake Buchanan, Lake LBJ and Lake Marble Falls

All ramps on Inks Lake, Lake LBJ and Lake Marble Falls are currently open. One ramp on Lake Buchanan is currently closed due to low water levels: Cedar Point Recreation Area.

Lake Bastrop and Lake Fayette

All public ramps on Lake Bastrop and Lake Fayette are currently open.

You can find the latest lake levels here.