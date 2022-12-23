AUSTIN (KXAN) — Amid extremely low temperatures, several natural gas customers in Central Texas reported low or no gas pressure Friday morning.

The company Atmos Energy has also issued a conservation alert.

Several people in KXAN’s viewing area submitted emails reporting they’re experiencing low or no gas pressure, leaving them without heat and other necessities in their homes.

“ATMOS gas is currently having an ‘outage’ and it appears to be over a large area. Gas line pressure is insufficient for most furnace heaters and as a result, not functioning,” one person wrote. “So while gas is on for stoves, it won’t work for pressure sensitive furnace heaters. No idea on actual wait times but was on hold for over 70 minutes on the emergency line for ATMOS with no response.”

Atmos tweeted Friday morning its customer service line is closed for the day and on Monday because of the holiday. The tweet also said if customers smell gas, they should leave the area and call 911 and Atmos’s 24/7 emergency line at (866) 322-8667.

KXAN reached out to Atmos to ask about the reports of a disruption in gas service in the Austin-Round Rock area. The company responded it is asking customers to conserve due to extreme temperatures and high natural gas usage but did not specifically address the outage reports. KXAN is continuing to investigate and will update this story as we have more information.

NBC 5 in Dallas is also reporting a conservation alert, and a newspaper in Plainview said Atmos personnel are investigating outages that happened in the area Thursday.

Natural gas throughout the state

Texas’ natural gas pipelines are “reporting good pressure and plenty of storage even with some production declines,” the Texas Oil and Gas Association said in a release Friday morning. TXOGA is the statewide trade association for the industry.

It added it expected some decreases in production and that has happened, but there aren’t any major issues. A few power issues “are being quickly resolved” and it has notified the Public Utility Commission and Electric Reliability Council of Texas. It noted in 2022, all aspects of the natural gas process in Texas prepared for increased production and storage, and many took steps to further weatherize.

How to conserve gas

Atmos Energy shared the following tips: