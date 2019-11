Larry Wallace Junior sworn in as Manor Mayor (KXAN photo/Juan Salinas)

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — Manor’s new mayor is officially on the job.

Larry Wallace Junior took office Monday night as the first African American mayor elected in the city’s history.

Larry Wallace Junior sworn in as Manor Mayor (KXAN photo/Juan Salinas)

Wallace was on City Council and served as a planning commissioner. Additionally, he worked as an assistant professor at Huston-Tillotson University and is also a retired combat veteran.

Wallace replaces the first woman elected as mayor of Manor, Rita Jonse.