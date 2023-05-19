AUSTIN (KXAN) – The U.S. Marshals said Wednesday two suspects in the 2016 death of a man in Manor will be extradited back to Travis County after they were detained in Mexico.

According to the Marshals office, Manor Police were looking for Thomas Bernal, 25, and his mother Dernal Bernal, 51, of Elgin.

Thomas Bernal is charged with manslaughter and failure to render aid. Authorities allege Bernal drove away from the scene of a crash on Maria Lane in Manor on July 27, 2016. According to the Marshals Office, the victim, Devon Sanders, who was 19, was hanging from Bernal’s vehicle as he drove away.

Sanders was pronounced dead at the scene.

As KXAN reported, Devon Sanders graduated from Manor New Tech High School that year and had plans to attend University of Houston-Victoria in the fall of 2016.

The Marshals office said Manor Police got a warrant for Debra Bernal for tampering with physical evidence. Debra Bernal is accused of transporting the vehicle to Mexico.

According to the Marshals office, the Manor Police Department requested help from the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force in November 2016 to find and catch both Bernals, who were believed to have fled into the Mexico to avoid apprehension.

The Marshals office said Mexican authorities detained Thomas and Debra Bernal on Tuesday and deported back them to the U.S. port of entry in Hidalgo County, where the Bernals were handed over to members of the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Fugitive Task Force.

The Bernals were being held in the Hidalgo County Jail in Edinburg where they will await further judicial proceedings and extradition to Travis County, according to the Marshals office.

