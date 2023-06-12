MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — The Manor Police Department has identified and arrested a driver connected with a deadly hit-and-run that happened off U.S. Highway 290 late in May.

Last month, a woman’s body was found in a ditch near Gregg Manor Road and U.S. 290 westbound. MPD identified the woman as 54-year-old Alisa Allen. Police began investigating her death as a hit-and-run.

Manor PD said in a Facebook post Monday that police identified the suspect as Kawaski Latham.

Latham was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving death, which is a second-degree felony.

KXAN has reached out to Latham’s attorney. This story will be updated if we receive a statement.