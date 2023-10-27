MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — On Friday, Manor Independent School District confirmed a student was arrested as a person of interest in connection with a threat made against the security of a district school.

Officials with the district said the student would face “appropriate disciplinary and legal action” because making a terroristic threat was a felony offense.

“Although we cannot release the student’s name due to privacy laws, we can now confirm that there was not and is not a credible safety threat to our students and staff,” the district said.

MISD said there would be counseling services available to support students in need of them after this incident.

“We appreciate your help and support in keeping our campus safe and secure. As we continue to strive each day to promote student safety, we ask that you speak with your child about the importance of reporting anything they hear that may impact campus safety to a campus staff member or an adult,” the district said.