MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — One person suffered serious injuries after a rollover in Manor on Friday, Austin-Travis County EMS said on social media.

At approximately 7:40 p.m., medics responded to the 15012 Fuchs Grove Road, which is near Austin Executive Airport in Manor.

Medics said a person was pinned and extricated from the vehicle and was taken to St. David’s Round Rock with serious injuries.

No other information was available Friday.