MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Manor on Tuesday, Austin-Travis County EMS said on Twitter.

Shortly after 9:15 p.m., medics responded to the crash in the 14500 block of N. Farm to Market Road 973, the tweet said. Medics said one person was pinned in their vehicle.

Medics said one adult person, who was not identified Tuesday, was pronounced dead on the scene. No other patients were reported.

Drivers should expect extended traffic delays near the scene, medics said.

The incident remained under investigation Tuesday.