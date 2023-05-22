MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — The Manor Police Department is investigating after a body was found overnight Sunday into early Monday morning.

Manor police said a call came in at 2:48 a.m. about a body in a ditch near Gregg Manor Road and Hwy 290 westbound.

Police found a dead woman in the ditch and said it’s not yet clear how she died. Her identity is not being released until family members are notified.

The Travis County Medical Examiner is examining the cause of death, according to Manor police.

Drivers coming into Austin from Manor or Elgin may experience delays on Hwy 920 westbound.