MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — The Manor Police Department has identified and arrested the suspect allegedly involved in the shooting and killing of a man in the Walmart parking lot. Police also identified the victim.

Police responded just before 4 a.m. to the Walmart located at 11923 US 290 for a report of a person being shot in the parking lot. When they arrived, they found a man with apparent gunshot wounds and began life-saving measures. The man was pronounced dead on the scene at 4:13 a.m.

Manor police identified the victim as Luis Frias-Hernandez, 19, of Elgin.

The police department said in an update online that detectives “worked diligently throughout the day” and were able to identify the suspect as Juan Acuna-Goana, 25, of Manor.

Juan Acuna-Goana, 25. Mugshot: Manor Police Department

According to Manor police, a Travis County judge issued an arrest warrant for 1st Degree Felony Murder. Acuna-Gaona was taken into custody without incident by the Manor Police Department and transported to Travis County Central Booking.

Travis County jail records show a person of the same name was booked into the jail Thursday night. Attorney information was not yet available, but KXAN will reach out to Goana’s attorney when that information becomes available.