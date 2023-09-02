MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — The Manor Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying subjects involved in an alleged robbery Saturday morning.

Police said the incident happened at 102 E. Boyce St. just after 11 a.m. One subject is estimated to be in their mid-20s, while a second subject is believed to be older, per Manor PD.

Cameras captured the two walking around the area about 30 minutes before the alleged robbery. Those in the downtown area are asked to check their security cameras.

Anyone with information related to the case is asked to call the Manor Police Department at 512-272-8177 or email police@manortx.gov and ask for Det. Krumpfer. Tips can remain anonymous.