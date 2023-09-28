MANOR, Texas (KXAN) – Manor police said Wednesday they were looking for a woman they said was a person of interest in an alleged mail theft from early September.

According to the Manor Police Department, the alleged theft happened in the 11900 block of Bastrop Street around 4:16 p.m. on Sept. 7. That is just west of FM 973.

Manor PD said the woman had a tattoo on her right shoulder and appeared to have an ankle monitor on her left ankle.

She was driving what looks to be an older gray Honda Civic, police said.

Person of interest in alleged mail theft. (Manor PD)

Person of interest in alleged mail theft. (Manor PD)

Car driven by person of interest in alleged mail theft. (Manor PD)

Anyone with information about the case or who recognizes the woman can call Manor Police at 512-272-8177 or email police@manortx.gov. Manor PD asked anyone with tips to ask for Detective Surovik. Police said tipsters can remain anonymous.