AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in the Walmart parking lot in Manor, according to police.

The Manor Police Department said on social media at 5:30 a.m. they were on the scene of a shooting in the parking lot of Walmart located at 11923 Hwy 290.

A Hispanic man was found dead with “multiple gunshot wounds,” police said.

In a media briefing, police said they received a shots fire call right before 4 a.m.

Police also said there was a security camera that captured the shooting. It’s unclear if the victim was connected to Walmart in any way.

Manor PD added investigators believe this was an isolated incident and there is no risk to the public.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call the manor Police Department at 512-272-8177 or email at Police@manortx.gov

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.