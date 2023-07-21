A boil water notice was issued Friday morning for some residents in Manor, according to the Cottonwood Creek municipal utility district (KXAN Photo)

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) – A boil water notice was issued Friday morning for some residents in Manor, according to the Cottonwood Creek municipal utility district (MUD).

Officials said a precautionary boil water notice was necessary due to low water pressures. They said the low water pressure is a result of extreme drought conditions and supply issues from the district’s wholesale water provider.

“To ensure the destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes. The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes,” a Cottonwood Creek Spokesperson said.

Customers also have the option to purchase bottled water instead of boiling their water.

Extreme Drought Conditions

Cottonwood Creek Customers are not the only ones dealing with water issues as a result of extreme drought conditions. A boil water notice went into effect Thursday for some people living in western Travis County.

Also, Dripping Springs announced Thursday that they entered Stage 5 water restriction, meaning water is restricted to emergency water use only.