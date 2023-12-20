AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Wednesday, a judge reduced the bond for a man accused of murdering another man in a Walmart parking lot in Manor last week.

That man was later identified as Juan Acuna-Gaona, 26, of Manor, according to the Manor Police Department.

Acuna-Gaona’s bond was reduced from $250,000 to $50,000 on Wednesday.

Juan Acuna-Goana, 25. Mugshot: Manor Police Department

An affidavit for Acuna-Gaona detailed the events that led up to the shooting. Luis Frias-Hernandez, 19, of Elgin, was identified by Manor police as the man who died in the shooting.

According to the affidavit, the Manor Police Department got an anonymous tip that an employee called “screaming” her boyfriend killed someone in Manor.

A statement from Acuna-Gaona’s attorney said the shooting was justified, because he was protecting himself and his girlfriend.

Police then talked to Acuna-Gaona who confirmed his involvement in the shooting and said he would provide a statement as it was “self-defense.”

Acuna-Gaona is facing a first degree murder charge, according to Manor PD.