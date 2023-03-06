MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — Traffic in Manor is being affected after three cars on a gravel train derailed Monday morning, according to Manor police.

The derailment happened around 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of East Parsons Street and North Lockhart Street. Manor Police said South San Marcos Street will be closed until around noon during the cleanup.

The train was transporting gravel. No injuries were reported.

According to the Manor Police Department, several gravel train derailments have occurred over the last few years. The last one happened in early 2022, police said.