MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — Summer is set to start this week for many school children throughout Central Texas.

As plenty of parents search for fun activities to entertain their kids, one special spot in Manor has made a major comeback after a slow-down during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Crowe’s Nest Farm is an animal sanctuary where people can learn and interact with all sorts of animals that have been rescued.

David Williams has been working at the farm since it opened in 1983.

“Our mission is to help kids understand the value of all living things,” he said.

With 90% of its revenue coming from field trips, the nonprofit nearly shut down during the pandemic.

“We thought the farm was done because we depend on school field trips,” Williams, said. “That’s our bread and butter to keep the farm alive.”

Through private donations, over $150,000 was raised for the farm.

“People remembered coming out here when they were a kid and they didn’t want us to disappear,” Williams said. “They didn’t want us to go away.”

This school year, business is booming on the farm.

Each day on average, over 300 people on average visit Crowe’s Nest Farm.

Florence Elementary first grade student Cason Phillips enjoyed every minute of his field trip.

“My favorite part was feeding them, I fed a lot of animals,” he said. “I found out that the goose diets on flowers.”

Kasey Deal appreciated the interactive experience with her daughter Presley.

“There’s a lot of people here, seeing all the animals is really cool,” she said. “Especially the owl, kind of crazy to think she’s 32 years old.”

Just two years ago, Williams wasn’t sure the farm would survive.

Now, the tables have turned.

“We are pretty much fully booked and this year, we’ve been booking six to twelve months in advance,” he concluded.

Williams added that he’s already booking reservations for school field trips in the spring of 2024.

To learn more about Crowe’s Nest Farm or book a tour, you can visit its website.