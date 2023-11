MANOR, Texas (KXAN) – A Central Texas artist is spreading the holiday spirit through his work.

It will be easy to see his work when driving on Highway 290 in Manor.

Gary Locklier painted holiday scenes Tuesday on the windows of Cafe 290.

Gary Locklier paints the windows in front of Cafe 290 in Manor. (KXAN: Frank Martinez)

He told KXAN he has returned to holiday painting after taking a three-year break.

“Like I was put on the Earth to do this. It’s the only time I feel good is when I’m doing art. Well, I feel good other times too but yeah.” Gary Locklier, artist

Cafe 290 is located at 11011 US-290 which is just east of Murray Ave in Manor.