AUSTIN (KXAN) — Five people were bitten by dogs in Manor Thursday morning, one of whom had to go to the hospital, according to Austin Travis County EMS and the Manor Police Department.

“Some first responders have been unable to exit vehicles due to threats by dogs,” ATCEMS tweeted at 9:15 a.m.

It said the “group of dogs” were in the area of Arbor Hill Cove between Sugar Bush Path and Bullhorn Acacia pass.

ATCEMS sent three ambulances to respond and took one adult to St. David’s Round Rock. It said a number of other first responders headed to the area as well.