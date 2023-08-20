If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or a suicidal crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988. Crisis counselors are available 24/7.

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — Two people were found dead after officers with the Manor Police Department responded to a shots-fired call overnight at a home in the 12000 block of Riparian Road.

MPD said officers responded to the call at 11:59 p.m. Saturday.

Police said when officers arrived, a woman was found outside with “obvious trauma to her body.” MPD said she was later pronounced dead.

Officials said officers at the scene worked to evacuate the home due to a potentially armed suspect inside. With the assistance of deputies with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office, officers entered the home.

Inside, MPD said a man was found with an apparent gunshot wound, and he was later pronounced dead. Officials said no one else inside the home was injured.

MPD said the department’s initial findings lead officials to believe the incident was a murder-suicide.

According to police, victim services coordinated with family members to take custody of the children in the home.

MPD said this was an active investigation and detectives would be on the scene through the morning hours.

Officials said this was believed to be an isolated incident with no threat to the community.