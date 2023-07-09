MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS and Travis County ESD No. 12 responded to a crash involving three patients off East U.S. Hwy. 290 and North FM 973 in Manor Sunday evening.

ATCEMS tweeted the call came in just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday, with patients pinned into their vehicle following a crash. One adult and two children were transported following the crash, with all three marked trauma alerts.

Crews transported the adult patient to Dell Seton Medical Center with potentially serious injuries, while a second ambulance transported the two pediatric patients to Dell Children’s Medical Center. Both children are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, ATCEMS officials added.

Officials added drivers should anticipate significant delays and to avoid the area, if possible.