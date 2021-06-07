Manor ISD will not renew police chief’s contract after allegations of wrongdoing

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — The Manor Independent School District board has voted not to renew the contract of the district’s police chief, according to the school district board meeting Monday.

Chief Shane Sexton was placed on leave in May, accused of falsifying employees time sheets. The school district is also investigating whether he improperly donated used cell phones to a local domestic violence shelter.

KXAN followed up with the district for details on when Sexton’s contract will expire.

In May, KXAN’s Alex Caprariello spoke with defense attorney Brad Heilman, who was representing Sexton at the time. Heilman said credible evidence had been submitted to the district to show that all timesheets have been accurate.

Additionally, during that May conversation, the attorney said Verizon Wireless donated the cellphones to the department, came at no cost to the district and were no longer being used.

“The chief has a responsibility to the community and he’s fulfilling that responsibility by donating these phones that didn’t cost the district anything. They were donated. They weren’t being used, the officers had new phones,” Heilman said. “It’s troubling if that’s what is really going on here. He is being accused of criminal violations or even administrative violations for having a good heart.”

KXAN has reached out to Sexton’s attorney for comment on Monday’s decision and will update this story once we’ve heard back.